Woman Arrested For Publishing False News

A woman who falsely accused a man of kidnapping his girlfriend and subsequently published the false news on social media has been arrested.

The suspect, Elizabeth Acquah, also known as Yaa Lizzy, a resident of Tarkwa-Bogoso area, was apprehended by the Western Central Regional DOVVSU Command of the Police Service.

A statement issued by the Police Command and signed by its Head of Public Affairs Unit, ASP Beatrice Turkson, noted that the publication of the false news caused public fear and panic.

The statement said on Monday, November 17, 2025, one Joseph Cann, 22, reported to the DOVVSU office that on November 2, 2025, while driving from Tarkwa to Bogoso with his girlfriend, Felicia Ofori Atta, 20, a misunderstanding ensued between them.

The statement noted that to resolve the issue amicably, Joseph Cann stopped the vehicle at Yareyeya, a community along the route.

“While they were settling the matter, the suspect, Elizabeth Acquah, who was among some mourners at a funeral in the area, confronted Joseph Cann and accused him falsely that he had kidnapped the girlfriend,” the statement said.

Elizabeth was alleged to have assaulted Joseph Cann and purportedly recorded videos of the complainant, the girlfriend and the vehicle.

The suspect subsequently posted the video on social media, falsely claiming that Cann had kidnapped the lady.

“The content quickly went viral and generated public fear and panic,” the statement added.

However, it was later revealed that the content of the video was false, and Elizabeth Acquah was arrested.

The Western Central Regional Police Command urged the public to desist from circulating false information, as spreading misleading content on social media is a criminal offence punishable by law.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi