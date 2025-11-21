‘Marine Police Equipped To Fight Coastline Insecurity’

The commissioned boats

FOUR STATE-of-the-art patrol boats have been handed over to the Ghana Police Service, Marine Police Unit, to help safeguard the coastline against security threats.

Speaking at the commissioning of the boats at the Tema Harbour last Wednesday, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, stated that the handing over of the patrol boats marks a significant milestone in the efforts to enhance maritime security and protect the country’s maritime interest.

He stated that the new patrol boats will undoubtedly strengthen the country’s Marine Police Unit’s capabilities, enabling them to effectively patrol the country’s waters, respond to emergencies and threats, thereby preventing maritime crimes to a large extent.

IGP Tetteh Yohuno emphasised that the boats will support the fight against transnational organised crime, such as human trafficking and drug trafficking, ensuring the safety of all citizens and visitors.

“This acquisition is a testament to the government’s commitment to supporting the Ghana Police Service with the requisite tools to guarantee the safety and security of our citizens, marking a significant investment in the nation’s maritime security infrastructure,” he stated.

The IGP further called for institutional collaboration to help in combating insecurities, noting that maritime security requires stronger inter agency collaboration.

Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, emphasised the profound importance of Ghana’s ‘blue economy’, which encompasses fisheries, tourism, and offshore energy as a “vital component of our national development strategy” with vast potential for sustainable economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

He stressed that urgency in providing protection along the coastline and its resources seek to ensure sustainable management to benefit citizens as well as preserve the health of the oceans.

“The Ghana Marine Police Unit plays a crucial role in maintaining law and order in our maritime domain, preventing piracy, and protecting our maritime resources. This new patrol boat will undoubtedly enhance the unit’s operational capacity,” he said.

The Interior Minister said the new patrol boats are earmarked for a variety of critical functions, including surveillance, patrolling, as well as search and rescue operations, emphasising how these new assets will empower the Marine Police to effectively combat maritime threats.

Mr. Muntaka reiterated the commitment of the government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, to “transforming Ghana’s security landscape through innovative initiatives, inclusivity, and community engagement.” He described a secure maritime environment as “essential for our nation’s economic development and prosperity.”

