I’ll Not Be Armchair First Lady – Samira

Samira Bawumia and Edmund Kyei

FORMER SECOND Lady, Samira Bawumia, has stated that she will be an impactful first lady should her husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, become President in 2028.

She has therefore appealed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to vote massively for Dr. Bawumia, who is a former Vice President, to lead the party as its flagbearer in the next polls.

“I had the privilege to tour the country during the 2024 campaign period when Dr. Bawumia was the presidential candidate of the NPP and I saw the needs of the people.

“NPP delegates, I appeal to you to vote for Dr. Bawumia. I assure you that I will not just be a First Lady; my primary preoccupation would be the empowerment of the people.

“I will work assiduously as First Lady so that you can improve your livelihoods, and by extension, the lives of the Ghanaian people,” she said.

Mrs. Bawumia was addressing the NPP delegates in Asokwa, Kumasi last Tuesday as part of her campaign tour of the Ashanti Region to win more votes for her husband.

According to the former Second Lady, she has great plans to help alleviate poverty among women and the vulnerable, but she can only implement her plans after Dr. Bawumia becomes president on the NPP ticket.

“Together, we will succeed as a country under Dr. Bawumia’s NPP government,” Mrs. Bawumia noted.

Former NPP First Vice Chairman for Asokwa, Edmund Kyei, said the country’s growth rate stalled immediately the National Democratic Congress (NDC) took over power.

“All the developmental gains we chalked as a country under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration started to retrogress after the NDC took power, so we need the NPP back in 2028,” he pointed out.

Edmund Kyei stated emphatically that Dr. Bawumia is well marketed and the suitable person to lead the NPP back to power, urging the party’s delegates to vote for him.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi