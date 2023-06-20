Woman Grabbed For Burning Daughter Over GHC5 Apio Cash

The Kato Police in Berekum Municipality in the Bono Region is holding a 31-year-old woman, for allegedly burning her 12-year-old daughter with a hot iron for misplacing her GHC5.

The said missing GHC5 was meant for the purchase of local gin, akpeteshie, and cigarettes.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, June 18, 2023, when the suspect now assisting the investigation sent the child to buy her the substances.

The victim while on her way misplaced the money and didn’t return home with the cigarettes and akpeteshie.

The angry mum who got furious about the incident angrily plugged an electric iron and pressed it on the chest region of the victim leading to burns on the breast.

The cry for mercy by the victim went unheeded in the absence of his father, who had gone to work when this happened.

A passerby who heard of the plea for mercy reported the issue to the police leading to the arrest of the mother, who was later arrested.

She is expected to be sent to court tomorrow.

-BY Daniel Bampoe