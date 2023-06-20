ECG Begins Digitalisation Of Assets And Customer Data

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has announced that it is currently undertaking a crucial exercise to digitise its assets and customer database in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions.

This move is aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of its operations to better serve its valued customers.

As part of the digitalisation process, dedicated teams from ECG have been deployed to customers’ premises to collect vital information. This includes customer ID, telephone number, GPS code, as well as meter details.

In addition, ECG will also be attaching unique QR Codes to their transformers, poles, and meters to aid in tracking and maintenance.

In light of this exercise, ECG wants to ensure the safety and security of its customers. ECG urges all customers to verify the identification of the teams visiting their premises. Customers are advised to diligently inspect the ID cards of the team members.

ECG appreciates the cooperation and support of its esteemed customers and the general public in carrying out this critical exercise.

According to ECG, the successful digitalisation of assets and customer data will greatly enhance the company’s ability to provide top-notch services and benefits to both the customers and ECG itself.

ECG said it remains committed to its mission of providing reliable and efficient electricity supply to all sectors of society. With the ongoing digitalisation process, customers can expect an even higher level of service and support from ECG in the future.

By Vincent Kubi