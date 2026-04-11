Women In PR Ghana Unveils Top 10 PR Women For 2025

The top 10 women in PR

Women in PR Ghana (WiPR) has unveiled its Top 10 Women in PR for 2025, recognising outstanding PR professionals who are shaping the public relations and communications landscape in Ghana and beyond.

The Top 10 PR Women in Ghana for 2025 are: Ivy Heward-Mills, (Director, Centre for International Education and Collaboration, University of Professional Studies, Accra); Asiedua Addae, (Head of Corporate Affairs, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana); Maukeni Padiki Ribeiro, (Communications Strategist and Founder, Brand Elevate Consult); Eunice Asantewaa Ankomah, (Head, Brand and Communications, Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems, GhIPSS); Effia Tenge, (Director, Public Engagement Department, Parliament of Ghana ); Naa Dzama Amu, (Communications Manager, Olam Agri Ghana); Abigail Naa Karley Clegg, (Communications Specialist, Newmont Ghana); Efua Idan O. Atadja, (Communications Consultant, International Finance Corporation (IFC), World Bank Group); Akosua Kwafo Ogyiri, (Communications and Media Manager, WaterAid Ghana); Maame Akua Amoah Twum, (Communications Manager, Afrobarometer).

Currently in its 9th year, the Top 10 Women in PR Ghana initiative continues to celebrate excellence, leadership, and impact within the industry.

The recognition highlights women who have not only delivered successful and innovative campaigns but have also demonstrated a strong commitment to mentorship and the ascent of emerging female PR practitioners.

This year’s honourees were selected through a rigorous and competitive process led by a six-member jury comprising experienced and respected industry professionals.

Nominees were evaluated against clearly defined criteria, including a minimum of six years’ experience in public relations or communications, a proven track record of executing impactful campaigns, and the effective use of both traditional and digital media platforms to amplify these campaigns.

The selection process also placed strong emphasis on industry influence and contribution, including recognition through awards and nominations, participation in speaking engagements, and dedication to mentoring young professionals and students. Candidates who have led campaigns that have generated valuable outcomes and impact were given additional consideration.

Josephine Appiah-Nyamekye Sanny, President of Women in PR Ghana lauded the 2025 Top 10 Women in PR honourees as trailblazers who are redefining the profession through excellence, innovation, and impact.

“This recognition not only celebrates individual achievement but also highlights the growing influence of women in shaping strategic communication across sectors in Ghana and beyond,” she said.

She further noted that the diversity of this year’s honourees spanning sectors such as corporate communications, banking and finance, telecommunications, development, and the public sector among others demonstrates the cross-cutting relevance of PR in today’s world.

Ms. Sanny encouraged the honourees to continue mentoring and supporting upcoming professionals and help to build confident and skilled female leaders in the industry.

Providing insight into the selection process, jury member Denise Duncan, PhD commended the high calibre of entries received.

“The process revealed a strong pool of professionals delivering impactful work. What stood out was not just creativity, but the ability to translate communication strategies into measurable organizational impact,” she noted.

She also urged PR professionals to be more intentional about building their professional visibility, particularly through platforms such as LinkedIn, and to consistently document their achievements.

The Top 10 Women in PR Ghana initiative remains a flagship programme of Women in PR Ghana, aimed at recognising excellence, promoting mentorship, and strengthening the role of women within the communications profession.

A Daily Guide Report