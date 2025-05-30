Wontumi On Hunger Strike – Annoh-Dompreh

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has accused the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) of engaging in political persecution against the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi.

According to him, Wontumi is currently on a hunger strike while in EOCO custody, and his medical condition remains unclear.

“The truth of the matter is that Wontumi has decided not to eat. He is on a hunger strike. And the doctors are not telling us anything. What we know is that they have taken him to the NIB clinic. But as to his state of health, the drugs being given to him, and how the doctors are taking care of him is not known,” he said on Peace FM.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh condemned EOCO for denying Wontumi access to his legal team, stating that even individuals accused of murder are granted such rights.

“If you look at the bail condition and the behaviour of EOCO officials, denying him access to his lawyer… even in murder cases, the suspects have access to their lawyers. This is purely political persecution and it is intentional,” the Minority Chief Whip said.

He claimed the move is part of a broader strategy to weaken the NPP in its stronghold. “They know Ashanti Region is the NPP’s stronghold and if they succeed in taking down the head, that is the Chairman, then they believe they’ve won,” he asserted.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP further criticised Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem-Sai for publicly accusing Wontumi of fraud, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state.

“His assertion does not make sense to me. He is just throwing anything out there. If you have a case, take him to court. Why freeze his bank accounts, seize his cars, and still deny him access to his lawyers?” he quizzed.

He questioned how the Deputy Attorney General would feel if subjected to similar treatment. “Would Srem-Sai be happy if he is not allowed to eat and is denied legal access in future if accused of a crime by the state?”

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh also blamed President John Dramani Mahama for remaining silent. “He is looking on while EOCO and NDC hardliners act with impunity. All they are doing is trying to show us where power lies,” he intimated.

He warned that if the situation persists, the Minority may march to EOCO again.

By Ernest Kofi Adu