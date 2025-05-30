Pregnant Woman Killed, One Critically Injured

The suspect

The Dunkwa-On-Offin community in the Central Region has been was thrown into shock and mourning after a domestic altercation turned deadly, claiming the life of a pregnant woman and leaving another woman in critical condition.

The incident, which occurred in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality, involved a young man identified as Emmanuel Baisie, believed to be in his 20s. He is alleged to have stabbed and killed 28-year-old Achiaa Francisca, who was several months pregnant, and seriously injured her younger sister, Georgina Aubyn.

According to eyewitness accounts, the tragic event unfolded when Francisca attempted to intervene in a heated argument between Baisie and Georgina, his partner and mother of their four-year-old daughter. Baisie, who reportedly does not support the child, is said to have become enraged during the confrontation.

In a fit of violence, Baisie allegedly slashed Francisca’s throat with a knife, causing fatal injuries. He then turned on Georgina, stabbing her multiple times in the lower abdomen. Eyewitnesses claim Baisie accused Georgina of infidelity in the heat of the altercation.

Both victims were rushed to the Dunkwa Government Hospital. Tragically, Francisca and her unborn child were pronounced dead on arrival. Georgina remains in critical condition at the hospital’s emergency unit, battling for her life.

Police in Dunkwa-On-Offin have launched a manhunt for Emmanuel Baisie, who reportedly fled the scene after the attack. The community has been left reeling from the gruesome nature of the crime, with calls growing louder for justice and greater protections for women facing domestic abuse.

Authorities have urged anyone with information on Baisie’s whereabouts to come forward. Meanwhile, social workers and local leaders are rallying to support the surviving family members and ensure Georgina receives the medical and emotional care she needs.

This devastating incident has reignited concerns about the rise in domestic violence and gender-based attacks across the country, with advocates calling for stronger legal action and community intervention strategies.

FROM David Afum, Dunkwa-On-Offin