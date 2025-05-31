A Smokeless Future for Ghana: Why World Vape Day 2025 Marks a Turning Point in Tobacco Harm Reduction

This year’s World Vape Day marks a significant milestone, two decades since the emergence of vaping technology as a transformative tool in global tobacco harm reduction efforts. Modern vaping devices were first developed in China in 2003 as a safer alternative to traditional smoking, delivering nicotine through vapour rather than combustion. By 2005, these products began entering markets in Europe and the United States, quickly gaining popularity among smokers seeking less harmful alternatives.

The scientific evidence supporting smokeless products as effective harm reduction tools is strong. Decades of research have demonstrated that the primary health hazard of smoking lies in the toxic substances produced during combustion. Products such as vapour devices, heated tobacco products, and nicotine pouches eliminate combustion entirely, reducing exposure to harmful chemicals by an estimated 90% to 99% compared to conventional cigarettes.

Ghana is at a pivotal point in its public health journey. The country needs forward-thinking, science-based policies to effectively address tobacco use and reduce health burdens.

Recognising and regulating existing vaping products on the market is an essential step. Ghana requires an amendment to its Public Health Act (PHA) to explicitly acknowledge vaping devices and other low-risk nicotine products, establishing a clear legal framework that ensures safety, quality standards, and appropriate access.

It is vital to emphasise that this approach is not about encouraging nicotine use among non-smokers or youth. Instead, it offers adult smokers a significantly less harmful alternative, empowering informed choices and supporting health improvement. Accessible, well-regulated THR products, coupled with accurate, evidence-based information, can become valuable tools in Ghana’s public health toolkit. This is not an abandonment of traditional tobacco control measures; rather, it is a strategic evolution designed to meet people where they are, with science-backed solutions.

Countries that have embraced modern regulatory approaches are already witnessing positive outcomes. Sweden’s long-standing use of oral tobacco like snus has contributed to the country having the lowest smoking rates in the European Union and some of the lowest lung cancer and smoking-related death rates. Similarly, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and the United States have seen reductions in smoking prevalence and tobacco-related harm through balanced regulation and public education, recognising the importance of providing smokers with reduced-risk alternatives.

For Ghana, the opportunity exists to implement a comprehensive, evidence-based regulatory framework that allows for the lawful recognition and oversight of vaping products. Such regulation can help curb illicit trade, ensure product safety, and prevent underage access. It is crucial that enforcement measures are robust and that consumer protection remains a priority.

Public education is equally important. Clear, unbiased information about the relative risks of smoking versus using vaping or other smokeless products helps adults make informed, healthier decisions. Building trust and open dialogue among scientists, policymakers, public health officials, and industry stakeholders will ensure Ghana’s policies are tailored to its social realities and health needs.

On this Vape Day, Ghana can demonstrate leadership by advancing policies that recognise the role of regulated vaping products in reducing harm.

The scientific consensus confirms that providing adult smokers with access to safer alternatives can significantly reduce the health impacts of tobacco use. This moment is an opportunity to set a path that prioritises health, evidence, and innovation shaping a future in which fewer Ghanaians suffer from tobacco-related diseases.

Let this be the moment Ghana chooses a health-focused, science-based path forward.

Dr. John Tengey

Ghanaian medical professional and public health expert with extensive experience in clinical practice, epidemiology, and health advocacy.

By Dr. John Tengey