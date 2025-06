Former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, has passed away.

Information from Party sources indicate that he died at the Bank Hospital on Saturday, May 31, after a short illness although the cause of his death is not known.

Joseph Ade coker was a former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC in 2009 to 2022, until he lost the position to the current chairman, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore.