EMY Africa Unveils Fresh Identity, Launches 10th Anniversary

EMY Africa, one of the continent’s premier platforms for celebrating African excellence and leadership, officially launched its 10th Anniversary celebrations with a high-profile event at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The evening brought together guests including government officials, corporate executives, creatives, international partners, past honourees, and members of the diplomatic corps. It served as a moment of reflection on a decade of impact and a forward-looking declaration of EMY Africa’s next chapter.

A major highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the latest edition of the Awards Issue of the EMY Africa Magazine.

This special edition, themed around legacy, influence, and cultural power, features compelling stories and portraits of honourees from the 9th EMY Africa Awards.

The cover star is 2024 Man of the Year, Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay, whose work exemplifies leadership with impact.

Speaking at the launch, Board Chairman of EMY Africa, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, reflected on the brand’s journey. “EMY Africa was founded on the belief that excellence must be recognised, legacy must be built, and impact must be celebrated.

Ten years on, we are proud to have remained true to this vision while expanding our reach and relevance across the continent and diaspora.”

The Founder and CEO, Kojo Soboh, shared the story of EMY Africa’s decade-long evolution and announced that nominations for the 10th EMY Africa Awards are now open. Following his address, the CSO, Albert Chris Soboh unveiled EMY Africa’s refreshed brand identity.

He announced that while the EMY Africa Awards remains a part of the organisation’s mission, the broader brand will now operate under a new ethos: Evolve. Motivate. Yield.

This marks EMY Africa’s renewed commitment to transformation, inspiration, and measurable impact in Africa.

Representatives of key partners from KGL Group, Labadi Beach Hotel, UNESCO, Diaspora Affairs Office at the Office of the President of Ghana, also delivered remarks commending EMY Africa for fostering pan-African pride and visibility.

As part of its anniversary calendar, EMY Africa will host a series of events across Ghana and the globe:

• EMY Africa Expo (19–22 June) – A four-day business and lifestyle fair at the Accra International Conference Centre

• Africa Rising Symposium

o Accra (19 June) – Under the theme, “Africa’s Defining Decade: Innovation, Leadership and Global Influence”

o New York (11 July) – In partnership with New York University

o London (19 July) – In partnership with the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

• EMY Africa Soirées – Hosted in London (20 July), Johannesburg (20 September), and Lagos (11 October)

• The 10th EMY Africa Awards Ceremony – Scheduled for Saturday, 22nd November 2025

As EMY Africa enters its next decade, the brand affirms its role not only as a celebrant of excellence but as a pan-African movement committed to championing bold leadership, innovation, and unity.