Wontumi Trial Begins January 12

The trial of Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, is set to commence on January 12, 2026, following the conclusion of case management conference.

Wontumi is on trial on allegations he permitted other individuals to undertake mining on his Akonta Mining concession at Samreboi in the Western Region without a written approval from the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

The Office of the Attorney General has indicated that it will be calling four (4) witnesses to prove the allegations made against Wontumi.

The office has since filed disclosures and witness statements for the witnesses it intends to rely in securing a conviction against the NPP official.

Part of the disclosures before the court include an amount of GH¢157,000, live BB cartridges and other items confiscated at the mining site.

The prosecution has also disclosed caution and charged investigation statements given by Wontumi when he was invited by law enforcement agents.

The Attorney General will call its first witness on January 12, 2026, formally opening the case. The defence would be expected to cross-examine the witness after giving his evidence-in-chief.

“The prosecution, having finished their disclosures and in the absence of any application, this matter is set for the court to receive evidence. Prosecution to put first witness in the box on January 12, 2026,” Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, the presiding judge, ruled.

Allegations

He has been charged with one count of assignment of mineral rights without approval, and another count of purposely facilitating an unlicensed mining operation, contrary to Section 99(2)(b) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) as amended by Section 3 of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

His company, Akonta Mining and another person identified as Kwame Antwi, who is on the run, have been charged with the same offences.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was granted a bail of GH¢15 million by the court.

He is to provide three sureties, two of whom must be justified with landed property within the jurisdiction.

Wontumi was further ordered to deposit his passport(s) with the registrar of the court. The court has also placed him on the Stop List at all entry points of the country.

The prosecution’s brief fact indicates that the police had arrested Michael Ayisi Gyasi, a 50-year-old and 28 others within Akonta Mining’s concession in Samreboi on April 17, 2025, following an operation.

During the arrest, the police retrieved several items, including eight (8) pump action guns, one (1) single-barreled gun, five (5) pieces of metal suspected to be gold concealed in a sachet, four (4) machetes, several water pumping machines, 310 AAA/BB cartridges, and one (1) grease gun.

Others include four (4) motorcycles, two (2) vehicles, 25 serviceable excavators, four (4) non-serviceable excavators and GH¢157,000 cash.

The prosecution says it will pray the court at the end of the trial for a forfeiture order in respect of all items of value retrieved from the concession.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak