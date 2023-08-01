Word Vision Exits Saboba District After 20yrs

World Vision Ghana officials awarding stakeholders in Saboba

World Vision Ghana has officially ended its Saboba Area Programme after 20 years in the district of the Northern region.

The Saboba Area Programme has been operating in the Saboba District since October 1, 2003 with the aim to promote the socio-economic well-being of children, families, and communities especially the most vulnerable in the programme area by 2023 with a total reach of 37,035 people.

World Vision Ghana has invested about US$9.9 million in the past 20 years in the Saboba district to support communities in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Livelihood, Sponsorship, and Child Protection & Advocacy (CPA).

The Integrated Programme Manager, Joshua Baidoo who read a speech on behalf of the National Director of World Vision, indicated that at the end of 2022, World Vision Ghana had drilled 105 boreholes to serve 31,500 people made up of a population of 16,700 females and 14,800 males, and installed 12 limited solar-powered mechanized water systems, in other communities, schools, and institutions translating into more than 14,400 people gaining access to safe drinking water.

“To be able to sustain these gains and continue to maintain the water facilities, 150 pump maintenance volunteers have been trained and equipped with tools to take up the responsibility after we exit,” he said.

According to him, children were engaged to be more responsible for their decisions and to better understand the choices they make and become productive and responsible citizens and therefore worked with all stakeholders to prevent exploitation, abuse, neglect, and other forms of violence against children, protect children in difficult situations, either by helping them get out of harmful situations and access legal and protective services, and/or by reducing the risk to children living in the dangerous situations; and restore children who have survived, been removed, or escaped from exploitation, abuse, neglect, and other forms of violence.

“These led to the formation of peace clubs in schools, school-based advocacy clubs, and child parliament to champion child protection issues in the District. The child parliament for instance, has been engaged to discuss pressing issues on child labour, child marriage, and teenage pregnancy, on radio and community engagements,” he said.

He noted that about 32 teenage mothers and young people (28 girls and 4 boys) have been enrolled into dress-making and hair-dressing apprenticeship training programmes to enable them acquire skills and improve their livelihoods.

“We call on the Saboba District Assembly to continually support and monitor these young people and their master trainers to ensure they complete their training and start-up successfully,” he urged.

Mr. Baidoo appealed to the Saboba District Assembly and opinion leaders to rally support and co-ordinate all actors to strengthen community-level groups that are key to sustaining their gains made over the years.

“These groups include but are not limited to Child Protection Committees, Water Sanitation Management Teams and Pump Mechanic Volunteers, Citizen Voice and Action (CVA) Working Groups, Kid Clubs Volunteers, Child Parliament, Local Artisans/Natural Leaders, S4T Community Agents.”

The Saboba District Chief Executive (DCE), George K. Bingrini, disclosed that World Vision Ghana has successfully enrolled over 500 children into its sponsorship program, providing them with access to better education, health and nutrition.

“These efforts have not only improved the economic stability of families but have also contributed to the overall development of the community. The organization’s holistic approach to addressing poverty has had a significant impact on the lives of the people in the Saboba district,” he added.

Mr. Bingrini noted that water and sanitation have been a major focus of the World Vision’s activities in the district by constructing boreholes and providing access to clean drinking water.

“World Vision has helped reduce waterborne diseases and improved the overall health of the community as well as implementing hygiene education programs to educate residents on the importance of proper sanitation practices,” he stated.

He assured that government is committed to addressing the huge developmental deficit in the country through creation of the various developmental authorities.

The Saboba DCE, called on the chiefs, assembly members, opinion leaders and stakeholders to ensure that the gains made by World Vision will not go to waste as the project comes to a close.

By Eric Kombat, Saboba