Work Begins On Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta Road

Dr. Justice Amoh

The reconstruction of the 23 kilometer Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta road into a dual carriageway as part of the National Highway 1 (N1) project will begin next month.

The government has in recent times come under severe criticisms from the public over the seeming neglect of the Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta stretch of the N1 which runs from Elubo through Takoradi, Accra, Tema to Aflao.

The project has been awarded to a local contractor, Justmoh Construction Limited. It involves four major bridges and a number of culverts and it will be carried out with funding from the GCB Bank PLC. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

The 23km Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta road is also a major link connecting the Takoradi Port to both the mining and agriculture enclaves of the Western and Western North regions.

The stretch also connects the Agona Nkwanta-Elubo road to enhance intra-African trade through the movement of goods and people to and from Ivory Coast.

The Chief Executive of the Construction Company, Dr. Justice Amoh explained during a site inspection that, there are a lot of processes to go through after the award of contract before mobilizing to site to begin earthworks.

According to him, ‘earthworks will start in a month’s time which will involve the removal of soil to flatten, build up and slope road location’.

“The first phase of the project involves the handing over of the site, site evaluation, planning, survey works, soil and material test and design among others”, he added.

He said the company has acquired the needed equipment and machinery for the project which are on standby at the company’s Apremdo camp site.

Dr. Amoh said everything is set for all phases of the project and work will progress until completion.

The Chief Executive of Justmoh Construction noted that there will be some challenges and inconveniences to road users and communities along the route and appealed to the public to cooperate with the company.

“We urge you to bear with us as we must go through such difficulties before the work can be completed for the benefit of us all,” he said.

Dr. Justice Amoh explained that, the project is a government of Ghana funded one with the Ghana Highway Authority as the client.

“If anyone, has any idea, suggestion that will help in the execution of the project, please come to us. Our doors are always opened”, Dr Amoh assured.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi