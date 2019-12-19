Work Hard Every Day… Matthäus Tells Bundesliga School

Matthäus (Akimbo), with Akunnor, Kuffour, Sammy Anim Addo and Oti Akenten in a pose at yesterday’s function

German legend Lothar Matthäus has advised participants of the Bundesliga School to esteem hard work in their daily activities as footballers.

He told the participants to aspire to play for the various national teams and ultimately for the Black Stars.

Using Sammy Kuffour, his playing mate at Bayern Munich as a case study, he told young footballers to study his success story and become like him.

“You have to work hard every day if you want to be successful. Sammy is a typical example of what I’m saying. He is a legend because he worked very hard and took his training very seriously. You should aspire to play for your national team, “Matthäus, a World Cup winner, told the 100 participants at the final session of the Bundesliga Experience in Accra yesterday.

The former Germany and Bayern Munich captain participated in yesterday’s session with Charles Akunnor and Kuffour.

The five-day exercise was arranged by StarTimes, official broadcaster of the Bundesliga, aimed at developing and promoting juvenile football in the country.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum