Work Resumes On Mpohor Road Under ‘Big Push’

Work in progress. INSET: Joseph Nelson (right) interacting with Dr. Justice Amoh

The government has decided to construct the 13.1 kilometre Mpohor road in the Western Region with pavement blocks at its surface instead of the initial plan to asphalt it.

The project, which was started during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, is expected to be completed within 24 months under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s ‘Big Push’ initiative.

The road stretches from Kejebir through Mpohor to Adum Banso and has been awarded to Justmoh Construction Limited.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Justmoh Construction, Dr. Justice Amoh, the road design is a continuation of the Apowa to Kejebir one, with pavement blocks on its surface, adding “And so the Mpohor road will be completed with pavement blocks.”

“We have started producing the blocks at our factory, and they will be about sixteen million pieces that would be used for this stretch,” he disclosed.

This came to light when the Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, inspected the progress of work of the project.

Dr. Amoh noted that crushed rocks for the base and sub-base are also under production at the company’s quarry site.

“So, the people will see more machines busily working on the road very soon, may be getting to the end of this month and early next month,” he added.

He assured that his company will execute the project to the satisfaction of all and also meet the required specifications as far as quality of work is concerned.

“The construction period is 24 months, and we are very confident that by God’s grace, we are going to finish within the stipulated time,” Dr. Amoh pointed out.

“I am very excited that Justmoh Construction is constructing the road through the President’s efforts. So let me say a big thank you to His Excellency for listening to the concerns of the people and acting to get the contractor on site,” the Western Regional Minister stated.

Safohene of Mpohor Traditional Area, Twaah Kwame, noted that many contractors had been to the area and claimed they would complete the road, but later abandoned the project.

He said the expectation of the people is to see the road become motorable, adding, “Because this has been our major challenge in the Mpohor District.”

“We are hoping to see a positive outcome from this project. But if it is the wish of any demonic force that the project will be abandoned again, we pray that, that wish will not come to pass,” he added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi