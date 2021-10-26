Work With Speed – Minister To GBC Committee

The minister with the committee

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has charged the newly constituted committee overseeing the reorganization of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to work with commitment and also speed up efforts at repositioning the state broadcaster as a leader in the media landscape.

According to him, the reorganization of GBC demands that the committee explore ways that will enable the cooperation to be retooled to become vibrant and productive.

He made these remarks in a meeting with the committee yesterday, in Accra as part of ongoing discussions to restructure the state broadcaster.

“I would like to recommend the highest level of commitment. We have no doubt that you are committed to this project but against the background of previous committees that were tasked to execute such mandate and failed at it, I will urge you to take it as a personal and professional challenge and come to it with the highest level of commitment so that we can get some good results that posterity will judge us well,” he said.

The Committee made up of highly experienced members with diverse backgrounds in media, finance, and law have been tasked by the Minister to bring their technical skills onboard.

He was them to fashion out a module to move GBC from its current position to a more vibrant and efficient media organization.

Mindful of the lack of financial support for previous Committees setup to achieve the same purpose, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah reiterated government support in seeing to it that the public broadcaster is given a facelift.

Chairman of the Committee, Yaw Sarpong, called for closer collaboration between the committee, the National Media Commission (NMC) and the Ministry of Information towards the transformation agenda of GBC.