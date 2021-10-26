Darkovibes Features Davido On New Single

Darkovibes

Ghanaian artiste, DarkoVibes, has released a new song titled ‘Je M’appelle’ featuring Nigerian afro pop artiste, Davido.

The song, which was released alongside its video, is already enjoying massive rotations on the electronic media. It was produced by award-winning Ghanaian producer MOGBeatz.

‘Je M’appelle’ is a party song backed by great and soothing tunes. As regards lyrics, arrangements, instrumentation and sound quality, the song is second to none. Darkovibes once again displayed his talent on this song.

The song, which promises to rule party joints in and around the capital, is available on all the digital music platforms.

BEATWAVES gathered that the song will make an impact on the music scene because of the message in the song.

It’s the complete package: a melodic production, amazing vocals and an appealing rhythm.

The song has got a lot of fans of Darkovibes commenting how they feel about it. One of the fans said: “This song got me hit on the #ReplayButton.”

Known for his unique delivery, Darkovibes always leaves an impression with the kind of words he uses and most of his songs are mid-paced tunes which can be appreciated by all.

In an interview on the SHAB Radio show with DJ Shagy on Guide Radio 91.5FM last Saturday, Darkovibes emphasised that the song ‘Je M’appelle’ was for everyone to have a good time, and added that it was a reflection of himself as a happy boy.

Get ‘Je M’appelle’ featuring Davido on all streaming platforms and watch the music video, available on YouTube now.

Darkovibes has collaborated with artistes including Omar Sterling of R2bees, Joey B, Edem, Efya, Magnom, Vacs (Music Producer), Pheelz (Music Producer from Nigeria), and Kuvie (Music Producer).

In 2016, he worked with MTN Ghana by writing and performing the theme song for the MTN Pulse Campaign.

In 2017, Darkovibes, among a few others, was picked by Vogue Magazine UK to describe his distinctive style in music and fashion at Ghana’s annual art and culture festival – ‘Chalewote’.

His fashion sense infuses unique fashion styles of coloured hairstyles, side bags and fashion elements from the 80s.