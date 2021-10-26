McDan, Ebo Taylor, Others Honoured At EMY Awards

Daniel McKorley

Ghanaian business magnate, founder, and Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, has won the flagship award as the Man of the Year at the 6th edition of the Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards (EMY) 2021.

The EMY Awards, which took place on Saturday, October 23, at the Kempinski Gold Coast hotel witnessed high-profile personalities, politicians, entertainers, and some members of the diplomatic corps.

The awards scheme seeks to honour mainly men and some women in Ghana and across the continent, who have contributed to the progress of their communities, countries, and the world at large under the 2020/2021 year review.

Presenting the Man of the Year citation and award of honour, business mogul Mr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong congratulated McDan for his effortless contribution to Ghana and the world at large.

“We will attest to the fact that my good friend McDan here deserves the award as EMY Man of the Year considering his contribution to Ghana’s economy, we are proud of you,” he said.

Mr. McKorley after receiving the award applauded the board and jury of the 6th edition of the EMY for recognising his hard work and contribution to Ghana’s economy.

According to him, being honoured with the flagship award as the Exclusive Man of the Year in Africa is a privilege he won’t downplay, adding, “it’s indeed an honour to be honoured among all business giants in Africa as the Man of the Year.”

“McDan is truly committed to maximising productivity and efficiency, by delivering uniquely designed shipping and logistic services and solutions to both corporate and individual to dominate the world market, thank you EMY, thank you Ghana for the honour,” he said.

Other notable Ghanaian personalities honoured include Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana as the Woman of the Year, Prof. Lumumba – Lifetime Achievement award, Teni Agana (Loozeele Initiative) – Fanmilk Bussiness-For-Good award, Ibrahim Mahama – Business Magnate award and Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey – Citizen Ghana award.

Ebo Taylor – Legendary award, Botsyo Nkegbe – Man of Courage award, Monsignor Bobby Benson – Humanitarian of the Year, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye – Man of the Year (Health), Tommy Annan Forson – Guardian of the Year, Solomon Kojo Kusi – Green Fingers award (Agriculture).

The event also witnessed performances from the Dance With Purpose Academy (DWPA), multitalented singer Fameye, and the sensational Adina. The artistes set the entire venue agog as they treated music lovers with unforgettable performances.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke