Workshop To Finalize Common Core Programme Held

Dr. Amarh speaking with the participants.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has held a workshop to firm up the Common Core Programme (CCP) for implementation in September 2020.

The five-day workshop brought together 105 participants comprising expert reviewers, educational consultants, curriculum specialists, teachers, proofreading and formatting experts, to address all comments and suggestions from the general public and stakeholder institutions during the national stakeholder engagement.

It was also to enable experts to proofread the draft CCP curricula for final formatting and layout as part of the finalization process.

Executive Secretary of NaCCA, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, thanked the curriculum panel members for their support towards the successful conduct of the stakeholder engagement meeting which was used as medium to present the draft CCP curricula to the general public for scrutiny.

He stated that the feedback from the programme was positive, indicating a good appreciation from the general public.

Dr. Armah, however, emphasized the need to ensure that all Ghanaian learners are equipped in the 4Rs of learning, (Reading, wRiting, aRithmetic and cRreativity) when he addressed participants at the workshop held in the Eastern Region.

He further explained that a robust school-based assessment will be introduced.

The assessment, according to him, will consist of project works, community engagements and other strategies to help track the extent of acquisition of these core competencies by learners.

Dr. Armah also encouraged participants to continue to give off their best to help finalise the draft CCP that will produce the next generation of learners who will be able to read and write well, be digitally literate, and numerate.

The CPP to be introduced into the country’s educational system at the beginning of the next academic calendar is anchored on the acquisition of core competencies which have been carefully integrated into the various subject areas.

As such, learners who complete the CCP are expected to acquire and exhibit core competencies which will effectively equip them for further education or the world of work.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri