Nigeria Confirms Second COVID-19 Case

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has announced a second confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

The patient was said to be one of those under isolation.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirming the case in a tweet on Monday, wrote, “This second case is a contact of the index case, in Ogun State.

The new case has been in isolation and was tested as part of our strategy to test all contacts of the index case.”

The patient is said to have come into contact with the Italian that brought coronavirus to Nigeria.

Ehanire said the new strategy as recommended by the World Health Organisation would enable experts to find cases, even if asymptomatic.

He explained that “recent studies have shown that increased surveillance, isolation of contacts and in particular, contact tracing, reduces the risk of spread of COVID-19.

“All other contacts of the index case in Ogun and Lagos State will remain in isolation and testing will be done on those not yet tested.”

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri