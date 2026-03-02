World Day Of Girls In Science Observed

Madam Theresa Tetteh

The Ledzokuku Municipal Director of Education, Madam Theresa Tetteh, has urged girls not to perceive Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)-related courses as a domain reserved for boys only.

She, therefore, urged all girls to remain focused and work hard to ensure that they continue studying diligently at school, so that they will be able to attain their dream careers, irrespective of the nature of the course.

Mrs. Tetteh announced this on Thursday during the celebration of this year’s World Day of Women and Girls in Science in the Ledzokuku Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

In attendance were 200 selected girls from some public basic schools in the Ledzokuku Municipality in Accra.

The event was used to encourage the young girls to develop an interest in the study of STEM-related courses, which continue to be dominated by boys at most levels of education.

On hand were students from the Entrance University of Health to coach and mentor the girls, as well as interact with them on issues that needed clarification in relations with studying STEM courses.

The Municipal Director charged the girls not to restrict themselves to a certain section of courses but to try to make themselves available for all courses, to make them well-rounded as they continue their education at different levels of study.

Madam Humu Isshahaku, Girls Education Officer at the Ledzokuku Municipality, urged the girls not to allow boys to intimidate them when it comes to the selection of STEM-related courses.

She again reminded parents to also encourage their girls to pursue STEM courses so they could get a lion’s share of the diverse avenues in the sciences as they move up the education stages of their lives.

Madam Humu again tasked the girls to be assertive and discuss issues with their male peers at school so they could study together at all times as mates.