WR Chiefs Extol Napo

Napo interacting with Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II

Chiefs in the Western Region have extolled Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, running mate to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his pivotal role in the successful implementation of the NPP’s flagship Free Senior High School policy (Free SHS).

The Paramount Chief of the Upper Dixcove Traditional Area, Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV, in particular, praised Dr. Opoku Prempeh, popularly called Napo, for his dedication and energy in executing the policy.

He said, “These qualities make you the ideal candidate to support Dr. Bawumia’s selfless leadership and bold solutions for the country’s future.”

He noted that chiefs in the area used to receive numerous requests from people seeking financial and other supports for their wards who had gained admission into various Senior High Schools (SHSs).

“But now because of this huge relief, we are no more burdened. I believe you have what it takes to support Dr. Bawumia, and so we are solidly behind you as Ahantaman,” he stressed.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh was in the Western Region for a day’s visit after he was historically unveiled in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.

The visit, which was mainly to engage with the chiefs and traditional leaders in the region, formed part of activities to officially introduce him to the traditional leaders and seek their blessings in the upcoming general election.

As part of his engagements, the running mate paid courtesy calls on the paramount chiefs of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II; Upper Dixcove Traditional Area, Obrempong Hema Dekyi XIV; Gwira Traditional Area, Awulae Angamatu-Gyan II, and the Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded by the traditional leaders.

He emphasised that the next NPP government led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would be committed to deepening the inclusivity of traditional authority in national development.

He asked the traditional rulers to pray for him and Dr. Bawumia as they travel across the country to make a case and explain the party’s policies and programmes to the Ghanaian people.

At Wassa Amenfi, the NPP running mate reiterated his claim that Ghana had seen more development under the current NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo.

He pointed out that his comments were not meant to denigrate any of the country’s past presidents, stressing that he was speaking the truth.

He remarked, “It is now the nature of some Ghanaians or politicians to label those who speak the truth as disrespectful and heap praises on those who lie.”

The NPP running mate was outdoored on Tuesday, July 9, and has since zoomed into action campaigning vigorously for his boss, Dr. Bawumia.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi