‘A Vote For NPP Is A Vote For Your Future’

Sammi Awuku

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Akropong, Sammi Awuku, has advised Ghanaians not to fall for ex-President John Mahama’s propaganda of initiating the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

According to the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), this year’s elections will be the choice between the future of the youth and the rejected past, therefore, a “vote for Dr. Bawumia is a vote for the future.”

Sammi Awuku said this when he visited the Mamfe SHS to monitor the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

He urged the parents to see this election as one for the future of their wards since any vote against the NPP and Dr. Bawumia would mean a possible cancellation of the Free SHS policy by former President John Dramani Mahama.

The Senior Advisor to the NPP flagbearer described Mr. Mahama’s sudden U-turn on the policy as deceptive and driven by ill faith.

He argued that Mr. Mahama’s comments on implementing the policy are opportunistic, considering his past opposition to the policy.

“John Mahama says he will implement Free SHS when elected. Should Ghanaians replace the man who dreamed it, believed it, and delivered it for one who never believed it, ridiculed it, and fought against it?

“Once again, candidate Mahama wants to associate himself with success, but he does not know how to solve the problems to achieve a success story. He has no blueprint for achieving this success he dreams of,” he said.

He further cautioned ex-President Mahama to stop claiming that his then government initiated the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, adding that the NPP will not allow him to take credit for the success story of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Mr. Sammi Awuku also noted that ex-President Mahama fought against the policy, and he cannot be trusted to continue with its implementation.

“The concept of Free SHS for 1.2 million teenagers and growing is too complex for the NDC candidate and the party. Between the two main candidates, it is obvious which one truly cares for the youth of Ghana and, therefore, the country of Ghana. Definitely, it is Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” Sammi Awuku said.

BY Daniel Bampoe