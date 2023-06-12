WR Loses 779 Hectares Tree Cover

The DCE, Ebenezer Dadzie and other dignitaries planting some of the tree seedlings

Details contained in the recent Global Forestry Watch report indicated that the Western Region lost about 799 hectares of tree cover to bush fires from 2001 to 2021.

The other activities caused the region to lose over 498 hectares. In 2022, the region lost over 120 hectares of lands also to fires.

The region also recoded over 87,000 deforestation alert between May 7 and 14, 2023.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, revealed this at the observation of the Regional Green Ghana Day last Friday.

The regional exercise, which was held in the Shama District, was on the theme “Our Forest, our Health.

The Green Ghana Project aims to restore Ghana’s depleted forest cover through tree planting and to mitigate the effects of climate change on the country.

He noted that Western Region contributes more forest products than any other region.

He bemoaned the fact that despite the many benefits the region’s forests provide, they are under threat.

“Our forests face unprecedented threats and it is incumbent on all of us to protect our biodiversity and the forest,” he added.

He said, “Deforestation and illegal logging are causing irreparable damage to our forests and our health.”

He, therefore, called on the people to get involved in the tree planting activity in ensuring the restoration of the region’s greenery environment.

He also appealed to all stakeholders to ensure monitoring of this year’s exercise to yield good results.

The Deputy Director of Operations at the Western Regional Forestry Commission, Madam Lydia Opoku, disclosed that about 150,000 trees were earmarked to be planted in the region to mark the day.

“They are not only tree species but fruit trees also. Please do not only plant the trees alone but ensure you will nurture them to help improve on our health,” she noted.

The Shama District Chief Executive (DCE), Ebenezer Dadzie, remarked “If we joke with the forest we joke with our health. So all stakeholders must support the tree planting exercise to make it a success.”

This year’s regional event was in collaboration with the Takoradi Plant of the Volta River Authority and Twyford (Keda) Ceramics, all in the Shama District.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Shama