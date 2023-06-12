Ambolley Set For Another Europe Tour

Gyedu Blay Ambolley

Gyedu Blay Ambolley, one of Ghana’s veteran highlife/jazz musicians, and his band, Sekondi Band International, will soon be embarking on another Europe tour from June 23 to promote Ghanaian highlife music.

The tour, which is aimed at connecting more with his fans, will also be used to promote Ghanaian highlife music on the world music market.

It will see Gyedu Blay Ambolley, the headline act and some selected musicians perform in Germany, Portugal, Spain among others.

Ambolley, whose ability to audibly rhyme and roll out meaningful and rich lyrics is well known, is expected to surprise the audience with his dramatic blend of traditional and contemporary rhythms.

“I will use the tour to project Ghanaian music through live band performance as being done by some of our highlife gurus such as Amakye Dede, Pat Thomas, among others,” he said.

He underscored that for the past years, he has been involved in the propagation and promotion of Ghanaian highlife music on the international music market.

By George Clifford Owusu