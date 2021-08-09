WR To Honour Private Businesses

Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has said the private sector continues to be the game changer in the facilitation of the overall development of the region.

“The private sector is the game changer and has the potential to employ a lot more and facilitate the overall development of the region and the country at large when given the necessary support and assistance,” he stressed.

The minister in a statement issued in Takoradi on Friday said, “It is therefore within this context that, the Western Regional Co-ordinating Council (WRCC), has, for the second time come up with the initiative dubbed ‘Business Awards’.”

He explained that the award is in recognition of individuals who have contributed immensely in their various fields towards the sustenance and development of the region.

“This year’s Award is also to acknowledge outstanding private businesses in the Western Region that showed resilience, profitability and created job opportunities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

He said such individuals have been selected by the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) based on merit vis-a-vis their achievement and contribution to the socio-economic development of their area.

In all about, 55 personalities have been selected for the Business Awards for 2020 and would be honoured by the Western Regional Co-ordinating Council and the Assemblies.

This, he said, will forge a close collaboration for the private sector to effectively engage in the productive assets of the region to create the necessary synergies to enhance productivity for job and wealth creation.

As part of the Founders’ Day celebration, the Regional Minister praised some great personalities in the region for their selfless service and the sacrifices, and whose legacies are worthy of emulation.

He mentioned Mr. Jacob Wilson Sey who saved Ghanaian lands from confiscation from the British colonialists and George Paa Grant who used his personal resources to champion the cause of Ghana’s independence struggle.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi