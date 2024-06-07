Ya Na Bans Firearms At Traditional Events

Some rifles

The King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abukari Mahama II, has directed all chiefs and the youth in Dagbon to henceforth stop the display and use of assault rifles during funerals and urged all members of the Dagbon Traditional Council to implement the directive within their respective traditional areas.

“I have been reliably informed by my elders, some security personnel and other peace-loving citizens about the brazen impunity by some youths in carrying sophisticated weapons and live ammunitions at various traditional and cultural events especially during installation of Regents and circumambulation of funeral homes. This blatant lawlessness is prevalent in the entire Dagbon and sometimes caught on videos and photographs in circulation.”

The Ya Na condemned the behavior of the chiefs involved in these despicable practices and stressed that Dagbon is not at war.

“I therefore hope all paramount chiefs and divisional chiefs will respectively work with their elders and all relevant stakeholders within their traditional areas to immediately stop the use of assault rifles and ammunitions at all funeral events and ceremonies,” he stated.

Ndan Ya Na Abukari Mahama II, said this when he addressed the gathering at the handing over of 18 houses constructed for the affected families at the Gbewaa Palace Reconstruction site for relocation in Yendi.

The construction of the houses was necessitated by the inadequate space around the current palace which made the reconstruction of the approved design of the New Gbewaa Palace impossible.

The King of Dagbon, indicated that the Gbewa palace will engage with the relevant security agencies to support these efforts in combating the menace.

“What our youth need to display openly at funerals and ceremonies are our beautiful smocks and our rich culture and tradition, and NOT assault rifles,” he said.

“We have to take steps towards saving the good image of the Kingdom which is gradually being threatened through proliferation, misuse and abuse of small arms and light weapons by the youth during our traditional and cultural events,” he added.

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Saibu, who doubles as the Chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC), assured the King of Dagbon of REGSEC’s support to ensure that the menace of illicit firearms is tackled in the region.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale