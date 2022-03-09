Ya Na Calls for Calm Over Dakpema Palace Shooting

Ndan Ya Na Abukari II

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abukari II, has called on the people of Tamale to remain calm over the shooting incident at the Dakpema Naa palace.

He entreated residents to support the security agencies to maintain law and order in the region.

The Ya Na however urged the police to intensify patrols at the affected areas and be more proactive in its response to early warning signs.

The Overlord appealed to the people of Dagbon to desist from actions and utterances that could further heighten tension within the Gulkpegu Traditional Area, especially the Tamale metropolis which is the political, commercial, and economic nerve center of the region.

It will be recalled that in March 7,2022, the Tamale Dakpema Naa Bawa Fuseini, was allegedly shot by some gunmen at his palace in the Northern regional capital.

Four others sustained various degrees of injuries in the shooting incident at the palace.

They were all rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The gunmen numbering about 15 who arrived at the Dakpema Naa’s palace in two Toyota pick up vehicles shot sporadically destroying the palace, a water tank , a motorbike burnt and other properties of the palace.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for the 15 suspects who allegedly stormed the Dakpema Naa palace and attacked the chief.

Information DGN Online gathered indicates that the Tamale Dakpema Naa Bawa Fuseini has been stabilized and discharged from the hospital.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale