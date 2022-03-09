Cop Robbers Caged

The suspects

The Circuit Court 11 in Accra has remanded into police custody four suspected rogue police officers and a civilian who are said to be behind the spate of bullion van robberies that rocked the Accra Metropolis somewhere last year and early this year.

The policemen arrested included No. 58370 Const. Affisu Yaro Ibrahim, No. 58586 Const Albert Ofosu popularly called Cypher, No 58355 Const. Richard Boadu popularly called Osor, No. 58525 Const Rabiu Jambedu as well as the civilian called Razak Alhassan aka Zak who is a scrap dealer.

Per the charge sheet as well as the facts of the case, No. 43549 L/ Cpl Stephen Kwaku Nyame as well as No.58284 Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah aka Pablo who were also suspects in the deadly robberies have already been shot and killed.

There are two Nigerians believed to be accomplices who are currently at large.

Their plea were not taken by the court presided over by Her Honour Patricia Amponsah.

The judge had said she declined to hear any bail application by considering “the great nature of the case.”

It was only the second accused person (Cypher) who was represented by counsel, Eric Ansah Awuah.

They were subsequently remanded into police custody until, March 28, for their respective plea to be taken.

There was tight security at the court’s premises and immediately the case closed, the suspects were whisked away in a waiting police pick-up. Read the full report in the Daily Guide tomorow.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey