YADD Ghana Honours Kinbu SHS

YADD Ghana with the award winners

Kinbu Senior High School has been honoured by the Youth Alliance for Democratic Development (YADD) Ghana, a civil society group, following a rigorous debate with St. John’s Grammar School.

The debate centered around the critical question: “Should the 1992 Constitution of Ghana be reviewed or maintained?”

The YADD Ghana-organised debate served as a platform for young minds to express their views on the constitution’s significance as a guiding document for good governance and accountable discourse.

Students from both schools demonstrated exceptional intellectual abilities, and each participant received a certificate in recognition of their hard work.

Ultimately, Kinbu Senior High School emerged as the winner, securing the coveted trophy.

The award ceremony took place during the launch of YADD Ghana’s youth programme, which aims to empower young people to actively contribute to development and good governance. Through policy engagement and idea-sharing platforms, the programme encourages youth participation in decision-making processes.

The event, which took place at the premises of the University of Ghana, City Campus, was themed “Reassessing Ghana’s democratic pathway under the Fourth Republican Constitution” and aims to promote governance and democracy among the youth

Programme Head, PRO of YADD Ghana, MacStephen K. Amewuda, said the constitution has outlived its usefulness and no longer fit for purpose, stressing that it needs to be reviewed.

“We believe that the only way we can deal with the challenges we are facing in the country is through democracy and good governance,” he said.

“Once the government is able to deliver the public with the general goods and the collective interest of citizens, I believe it is going to prevent the citizens from embarking on social unrest,” he added.

The National President of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana, Emmanuel Owusu, said his expectations for the youth is for them to volunteer in activities like communal labour, as well as offer their suggestions for national development.

Mr Owusu, who was the guest speaker, advised the youth to look at the political policies politicians will put out, make the right decisions based on what will help them, and not to be influenced by political colour.

By Janet Odei Amponsah