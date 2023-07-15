Yaw Tog Turns Down Record Deal From Asakaa Boys

Rapper Yaw Tog has refused a record deal from Kumasi-based music group, Asakaa Boys.

According to him, the group offered to sign him onto its Life Living Life Records label for an undisclosed amount but he rejected it.

In an interview with Hitz Fm, he said the offer wasn’t going to be beneficial to him, adding that he also wanted to manage his affairs.

“I don’t have issues with the Asakaa Boys, but I don’t know if they have any issues with me. I’m straight. I am just working and living my life. We are not friends and the last time we met was at Wizkid’s show. That’s it. We are cool,” he said to dismiss claims he has issues with the group.

“It wasn’t a big issue. It was kinda like after working, they wanted to sign me to Life Living Records to represent the label and the contract wasn’t going straight,” he disclosed.

“My manager was against it and said we cannot sign this deal, but he assured them I will be available anytime they need me but one of them said if that is the case, they will not work with me anymore,” he added.

“I was only trying to find my way. I didn’t want my funds being diverted through someone else,” he said.