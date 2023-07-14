Attorney-General Exposes Gyakye Quayson Plans To Delay Criminal Trial

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has accused lawyers representing Assin North Member of Parliament (MP) James Gyakye Quayson of delaying his criminal trial.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah stated that his team was prepared to handle the situation despite the delay. The lawyers of Gyakye Quayson had filed an application at the Supreme Court to impede the High Court’s hearing of his trial until the outcome of the appeal at the Court of Appeal.

The hearing was postponed to Tuesday, July 18, in anticipation of the Supreme Court’s decision.

One of Gyakye Quayson’s lawyers, Abraham Amaliba, stated that the defense counsels had filed for a stay of execution at the Court of Appeal, following which, they proceeded with another request for certiorari at the Supreme Court.

The defense sought a determination as to why the disclosures weren’t fully made in accordance with the Republic vrs Baffoe Bonney case. Mr. Amaliba added that the argument was made forcefully, and the judge adjourned to the 18th for her verdict.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah said, “There is an attempt to delay proceedings through the legal process that is fine. It is within their right to use the legal procedure to fight for their rights, but that doesn’t mean that the court has to sit and wait for them.”. Despite the delay, he remarked that his team was prepared, adding that they “come to court to speak law”.

By Vincent Kubi