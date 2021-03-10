Yawa Hansen-Quao Is Vlisco’s 2021 Ambassador For Ghana

Yawa Hansen-Quao

African wax print specialist Vlisco, has announced, a social entrepreneur and female leadership advocate, Yawa Hansen-Quao, as the Vlisco Ghana ambassador for 2021.

The Executive Director of Emerging Public Leaders (EPL) and founder of the non-profit organisation, Leading Ladies Network, Yawa Hansen-Quao, succeeds Edith Uyovbukerhi, co-founder of Littlebigsouls International.

The announcement, during an exclusive interview held in the Vlisco boutique at Accra mall as part of activities to celebrate its annual Vlisco women’s month (VWM) campaign, coincided with the International Women’s Day (IWD).

This year’s theme, ‘Unite For Better’, pays tribute to women supporting other women to realize their dreams and is also a celebration of women as active drivers of positive change, united in shaping a more equal future.

Yawa was chosen for her role in nurturing emerging women leaders and social entrepreneurship in africa for close to a decade through her foundation, the leading ladies network.

Her work in this space has trained young women to be instruments of social change, supporting them in all areas and preparing them to be servant leaders in their chosen fields.

She is also renowned for her work with EPL in accelerating African development and economic growth through building a stronger civil service.

Commenting on the appointment Marketing Director of Vlisco, Ghana Stephen Badu, said, “We’re excited to have Yawa, a great achiever and passionate advocate for women on board as the Vlisco Ghana ambassador for 2021.

She has a strong track record in the professional development of women, which is a critical aspect of our work with women in Ghana. We believe her story is an inspiration to many women who have resolved to serve as impactful leaders in various fields.”

He further highlighted her trailblazing corporate governance experience including serving on the foundation board of the World Economic Forum’s global shapers community and has served as a member of the advisory board of the women’s institute for global leadership at Benedictine University, USA.

Yawa also currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Ashesi University in Ghana. Yawa has also served as a leadership consultant to UN women, assisting in the development of leadership curricula to enhance the capacity of women leaders in East and Southern Africa.

Yawa has earned many accolades for her remarkable achievements in mentoring young women. Notable is her recognition as one of Africa’s rising leaders at the world economic forum on Africa and the Eisenhower fellowship award in honour of her pioneering work in nurturing emerging women leaders.

As part of the unveiling, Yawa received a Vlisco donation of 5,000 euros which will go towards the emerging public leaders of Ghana to support the mentoring and professional development of young men and women who aspire to positions of public leadership in Ghana.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri