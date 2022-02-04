YEA, Oti RCC To Create Jobs

Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong

THE YOUTH Employment Agency (YEA) says it is collaborating with the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to reduce unemployment in the region to the barest minimum.

This, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, will be done through extensive development of agriculture via the agency’s regional flagship programmes.

It said it will also empower individuals and cooperatives who want to learn a trade or skill to set up on their own.

The CEO was speaking at a brief ceremony to commission the Youth Employment Agency’s new ultra-modern office complex to serve as the headquarters for the newly created Oti Region.

Lawyer Kodua Frimpong stated that the new office will foster job opportunities for the teeming youth in the region, as his outfit forges a closer relationship with the RCC to implement modules and projects including the YEA Job Centre, the Artisans Directory, Flagship Projects, Work Abroad Programme and the numerous Entrepreneurship Support programmes.

The Regional Minister, Dr. Joshua Makobu, who describes himself as a former employee of the agency, praised the Akufo-Addo administration for always seeking to empower and develop people, of which he is a beneficiary.

He welcomed the innovative efforts of Lawyer Kodua and his team and called for deeper collaboration between the two outfits to create more opportunities for people in the region.

“As a Regional Minister, I wish to state my unflinching support for the job creation agenda of YEA which is perfectly in line with government’s industrialisation drive,” he said.

Dr. Makobu urged participants to support the E-Levy proposal by government to allow it create more jobs.

The Dean of the Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Oti Region and MCE for Krachi East, Francis Kofi Okeso, praised government for the numerous infrastructure developments that are taking place across the region since its creation. He was of the belief that the completion of the YEA office will motivate other state agencies to expedite work on their regional offices.

Chief of Dambai, Nana Bameasem Asafohene, expressed gratitude to government for how Dambai and the rest of the region were rapidly seeing a face-lift since the region was created. He called on the youth to take advantage and make good use of the YEA office.