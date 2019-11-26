‘Year Of Return’ Stimulates Economic Growth

Akwasi Agyemang

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyemang, has revealed that the ‘Year of Return’ celebrations have stimulated Ghana’s economic growth since its inception in January this year.

According to him, the number of visitors to the country had positively impacted the private sector space, including airlines, hotels, tour operators, restaurants and arts and crafts.

Addressing journalists on the ‘December In Ghana Stakeholders Engagement’ in Accra, he said various art centres’ merchants confirmed increased sales as compared to last year and tour operators also increased bookings to areas with linkage to the Trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Mr. Agyemang revealed that the estimated amount money spent by a tourist in 2017 was $1,862 but had risen to a significant $2,589, adding that the average stay by travellers had increased from eight to 10 days.

“Improved diaspora relations, international media coverage, community involvement, high-profile visits and celebrity endorsements were other benefits of the ‘Year of Return’ to the economy so far,” he said.

Mr. Agyemang expressed his appreciation to the media for disseminating all events and information about the celebrations, thus lifting the name of Ghana high among its African counterparts and appealed to them to continue to support the rest of the upcoming activities.

The Manager of the ‘Year of Return,’ Annabelle Renee Mckenzie, who outlined the programmes for December, thanked all events organisers for coming up with various events to mark ‘December In Ghana’.

She said there would be a series of events from December 1, 2019, running through to January 2020 all to celebrate 400 years of African resilience.