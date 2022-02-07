Yendi Gets Circuit Court Judge

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah
The Yendi Municipality now has a circuit court judge having been without one for a long time.
The posting of a circuit court judge to the municipality followed appeals from both the King of Dagbon Ya Na Abukari Mahama II and a group, the Concerned Citizens of Yendi for the posting of one to the town.
The posting of the judge was contained in a correspondence from the Judicial Secretary about the direction by the Chief Justice to that effect.
In a letter to the Chief Justice dated January 13, 2021 the Concerned Citizens of Yendi had appealed for the posting of a judge to man the court.
Sequel to the appeal by the Concerned Citizens of Yendi, the Ya Na had in a correspondence dated November 25, 2021 asked the Chief Justice to post a judge to the Yendi municipality, the absence of one having affected dismally the administration of justice.
The posting of a judge to Yendi has been greeted with elation by the citizens of the municipality.
By A.R. Gomda