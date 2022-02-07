Adum Groceries Burnt

ABOUT FIVE grocery shops at Adum, in the Central Business District (CBD) of Kumasi, have been gutted by an inferno, causing massive destruction in the process.

The fire started around 3:45pm on Friday when business was ongoing, compelling both shop owners and buyers to ran helter-skelter for their lives.

What started the blaze was not immediately known but eyewitnesses said they just saw fire in one of the grocery shops and this spread very fast.

The shop owners watched helplessly as their wares were consumed by the fire.

The blaze was said to be so intense that the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was called in.

There were neither fatalities nor injuries.

Blame Game

Surprisingly, some affected shop owners, who lost their source of livelihoods to the fire, blamed firefighters for being in their view lackadaisical in their approach to battle the blaze.

According to them, the extent of damage caused by the fire could have been minimised had the firefighters upped their game, an allegation the firefighters are yet to respond to.

Appeal For Firefighters

Meanwhile, as the victims accuse the firefighters for not doing enough to save their wares from being destroyed, other people at the scene, however, begged to differ.

According to them, the firefighters did their best to save the situation but they lacked modern gadgets to do so.

They therefore appealed passionately to the authorities concerned, to equip the GNFS with modern firefighting gadgets to help their course.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi