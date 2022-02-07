US, NADMO Support Explosion Victims

US Army Major Jarrod Simek of the Office of Security Cooperation handing over the items on behalf of the U.S. Embassy

The U.S. Embassy together with Ghana’s National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) delivered urgently needed humanitarian relief supplies to the Apiate community near Bogoso last Friday. The U.S. Department of Defense’s Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster Assistance, and Civic Aid programme funded the supplies, including clothing, medical supplies, drinking water, blankets and mattresses, personal hygiene items, and food and cooking utensils.

“Friends help friends in times of need. That’s why we’re helping the Apiate community in the aftermath of this accident,” said U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan.

U.S. Army Major Jarrod Simek of the Office of Security Cooperation represented the U.S. Embassy at the handover event in Apiate.

The U.S. Embassy’s Office of Security Cooperation through the North Dakota National Guard State Partnership Programme has worked with NADMO for over a decade to develop crisis response capacity and emergency preparedness in Ghana.