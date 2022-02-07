Kojo Antwi To Hold Concert In Takoradi

Kojo Antwi

Celebrated highlife musician, Kojo Antwi, who is known for his smooth stage craft, ability to pull and control crowd, will be performing a pre Valentine musical bash dubbed ‘Kojo Antwi Live In Takoradi’ on February 12 at the Kingstel Hotel in the oil city.

The event, which is expected to attract couples as well as music lovers from all walks of life, will also witness performances from Kojo Antwi and band.

The event has been packaged to give music fans a memorable occasion that goes beyond dishing out thrilling outstanding performances for the night.

Some exciting segments would be introduced during the show to provide a total entertainment experience for music fans.

The evergreen Kojo Antwi with his rich discography will be treating patrons on the night to classics from his eleven studio album.

Also known as Mr Music Man, Kojo Antwi will perform some of his popular love songs such as ‘Amirika’, ‘Nfa Me Nko Ho’, ‘Densu’, ‘Adiepena’, ‘Me Dee Ne Wo A’, ‘Odo Ano Wappi’, ‘Medofo Pa’, ‘Dadie Anoma’, ‘Me Nya Ntaban A’ and a host of others.

The organisers of the event have promised that the night is sure to trigger fond memories of lovers and leave couples with impacting moments that will stay on their minds for years to come.

The event is anticipated to be historic because it will feature Western Region’s highlife legend, Kofi Bentsil who will join Kojo Antwi to thrill his teeming fans.

Among events being organised to celebrate Valentine Day, ‘Kojo Antwi Live in Takoradi’ stands unique as it seeks to draw diverse personalities including business people, doctors, legal practitioners, students, and above all authentic Ghanaian music lovers from the cosmopolitan setting of the region.

Tickets are selling at 200 cedis for singles and 300 cedis for double. The event is powered Manet Multimedia.

Born Julius Kojo Antwi, the Afro-pop, highlife and reggae icon first released a music album as far back as 1986.

Singing in English and Twi, Kojo Antwi has worked with international stars which include Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba among others. He has performed on many local and international music platforms.

By George Clifford Owusu