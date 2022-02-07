Hearts, Kotoko ‘Clash’ In Cameroon

Togbe Afedi XIV (R) and Dr. Kwame Kyei (L)

Ghana’s two top club Chairmen Togbe Afede of Hearts of Oak and Kwame Kyei of Kotoko are in Douala, Cameroun ahead of theAfrican Super League meeting.

Togbe, Hearts of Oak’s majority shareholder, and Kotoko’s board chair Kyei are among the top dignitaries invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the meeting over the weekend.

The continent’s football governing body, CAF is meeting leaders of top clubs on the African continent about the proposed Super League slated for September 2023.

Ghana’s duo was the only personalities invited from the country for last Saturday’s meeting.

They also had VVIP tickets to witness the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations between Senegal and Egypt at the Paul Biya Stadium yesterday.

All 54-member countries of CAF in November last year voted to give the organisation’s executive committee permission to move forward with plans to introduce a pan-Africa league tournament.

The African Super League is an annual continental club football competition to be run by CAF.

It was President of FIFA Gianni Infantino, who announced it on November 28, 2019.