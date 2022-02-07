Gameboy Set For WBO Mandatory Eliminator

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has received the exciting news of former IBO Lightweight Champion, Emmanuel (Gameboy) Tagoe’s mandatory WBO final eliminator fight against Ryan (King Ry) Garcia, with joy.

The hall of fame enshrined Promoter and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar De La Hoya was quoted to have said at his 49th birthday party last Friday that Garcia will fight for the first time since he knocked out English man Luke Campbell in round seven at the American Airlines Center in Dallas in 2021 for the interim WBC World lightweight championship fight.

The Manager of Tagoe in the United States, Peter Kahn confirmed the latest news to GBA and indicated that terms were finalised last Friday afternoon for the crucial fight which will scheduled for April 9, at Alamodome in San Antonio,Texas.

Information reaching Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) from a source at WBO suggests, it was World Boxing Organization (WBO) that ordered the fight as a final eliminator way back in mid 2020 in the sanctioning body’s top three on the rankings.

Ghana’s Tagoe (31-1-15kos) who is number three (3) on the WBO lightweight rankings was battle ready for the mandatory slot against Ryan Garcia(21-0-18kos),number two(2) on WBO lightweight rankings.

Tagoe was prepared to enter talks with Garcia in an order of eliminator in July 2020.The two sides discussed a potential fight, only at the eleventh hour for Garcia to switched his attention to WBC which led to his sweet victory over Campbell.

Boxing aficionados have said that the streaky Ghanaian boxer has hit a jackpot by landing a fight he has wished for nearly 2 years.

According to realistic permutations, the winner of Garcia-Tagoe could be in line for a slot at lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO Lightweight King, George Kambosos Jr. later this year.

According to Peter Kahn, Tagoe who is currently in Ghana for holidays is expected back in the United States next week to join his Trainer, Javiel Centeno, gym mate and undisputed lightweight world champion, George Kambosos in Florida.

“Everything is being done to receive Game boy in Florida for training to begin ahead of the much anticipated bout.” -Kahn posited.

From The Sports Desk