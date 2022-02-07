Hughton Is New Stars Coach…Otto Addo, Tanko As Assistants

Chris Hughton

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will this week name former Premier League trainer Chris Hughton as head coach of Black Stars.

He will be assisted by former Black Stars duo, Otto Addo and Ibrahim Tanko.

The announcement follows a meeting on Friday between the GFA and Sports Ministry in which both parties agreed to name Hughton as Milovan Rajevac’s successor.

Indications are that Hughton has met President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, where he was assured of the job.

Hughton, who travelled to Ghana to visit his family, has been approved by the government and GFA to become substantive coach.

The idea of Otto leading the team temporarily has been dropped.

The new development means the former Spurs trainer has postponed his return journey to England.

At the moment, the 63-year-old is waiting until the GFA President Kurt Okraku to seal the deal with the GFA Executive Council.