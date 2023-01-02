Yendi MP Awards Hardworking Teachers

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has awarded hardworking teachers in the Yendi municipality of the Northern Region.

The award scheme seeks to honour outstanding teachers for their exemplary performance and ground-breaking work that have affected and transformed the lives of learners.

It is also aimed at motivating teachers to go beyond the ordinary in their line of work as the MP throws the spotlight on great teachers and shares their remarkable stories, thereby inspiring and attracting many high-achieving candidate to join the profession.

Mr. Abukari Yakubu, Mohammed Yakubu Rafik received motorbikes and cash amounts of GHS500 while Akilu Taqiyatu received a plasma Television and a cash amount of GHS 1000.

Other awardees received cash prize of GHS1,000, Television, laptops, and certificate of honor.

The MP for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, at the award ceremony on the theme “Achieving Excellence In Education Delivery In Yendi Municipality: the Role of a Teacher Factor” noted that the award scheme underscores the importance of the teaching profession and symbolizes the fact that teachers, no matter where they teach or are located, deserve to be recognised and celebrated.

“It is important that those who deliver education are well acknowledged and well appreciated. We are all who we are today because of our teachers. Today brings a spotlight on the critical responsibility our teachers bear in ensuring our children enjoy the right quality education despite the limitations. I am always fascinated by the GNAT slogan that says “if you can read this thank a teacher”.

According to the Yendi MP, his New Yendi City blueprint acknowledges the value of education to human development and the transformation agenda of the government, hence his massive investment in the local educational system including infrastructural expansion and upgrading, logistical support and human resource development.

“ The massive investment in education will come to nothing if our teachers do not rise to the occasion and respond positively to the clear vision of transforming our Constituency through education. It is a proven fact that no society in the world has developed without a conscious attention to its educational system and the teachers who deliver the education.”

Mr. Mahama disclosed that his office is focused on expanding, upgrading and rehabilitating the broken educational infrastructure with evident in the rehabilitation of the Kunkon Primary School, Gbambaya Schools, Zakoli Schools, Nurul-Islam Primary, Presby Schools, Sualihia Primary School and Kuni Primary School and Rhema School Complex through the McDAN Foundation.

“ We have also put jealous focus on the supply of logistics and human resource development- seen in the distribution of books, uniforms, sandals, organisation of Mock Examinations. I am convinced our transformational agenda cannot be a success if very brilliant but needy students are left with no opportunity to achieve their God-gifted potentials. We cannot afford to alllow cost deny any brilliant child the right to education-thus the establishment of the Farouk Aliu Mahama Educational Care Fund-FAMEC-FUND which so far has supported over 150 students in the fulfillment of cost requirement.”

“We are very intentional of our plan, that is to ensure our students and teachers are well equipped to compete favourably on the national scale and make them employable globally. With all these efforts, I believe Yendi is on the way to Real Educational Revolution. All these interventions, to use education to transform our beloved town can only happen when we have our teachers on our side. Teachers role is critical than any other school factor that influences educational outcomes. My office remains committed to the welfare of our teachers and we will ensure teachers are fully tooled, skilled, and supported to deliver quality learning outcomes to support our developmental aspirations.”

He encouraged teachers to keep working hard to enhance education in the Yendi constituency adding that teachers on each passing day put in a lot of sacrifices to change the world by building the knowledge and skills of the next generation.

“They put their lives and other resources on the line so that other people’s children can have a great future. Parents come to terms with the enormity of teachers worth and we all owe a great debt of appreciation to them for the various roles they play in our lives.”

The Yendi Municipality Director of Ghana Education Service(GES) in a solidarity message expressed his outmost gratitude and appreciation to the MP for the kind gesture given teachers in the Municipality.

The GES Director believes the award scheme is the hallmark of a great leader as instrument of constructive change with the aim to lift up the entire community, from darkness to light.

He noted that the awardees won based on merit, and not based on benevolence and entreated the awardees to continue with the good work hence the awards were to motivate teachers to give out their best in the school.

“It does not necessarily mean that if you are winning it this time about, you’re always going to be winning it now. Several other teachers have not won this time around, so it’s likely that next time around the package with more than this cause I’m sure that we can suggest ideas to MPs to expand it”.

By Eric Kombat