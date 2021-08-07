You Are A Pimp – Efia Odo Jabs Victoria Lebene Over #FixTheCountry Comment

Socialite, Efia Odo who is a key figure in the #FixTheCountry protest has been firing shots at actress and media personality, Victoria Lebene for a cryptic post she is made about #FixTheCountry advocates.

Victoria wrote, “Don’t say fix and not fix yourself! Change starts with us, the youths. The old folks will leave, and when we hold the fort, we will account for everything we do! COURSE- Means the Direction, Route, Way, the journey! read, and research things before your comment. THANKS!

She further asked models and youth who are taking part in the campaign to dress appropriately, a comment many thought was targeted at Efia Odo.

But Efia in a response seemed to be asking Victoria to hush it, because she is not clean.

According to her, Lebene should not think her sins have been covered because she is now married as she is a pimp whose ‘whoreness’ has not been deleted because of marriage.

“Lol, you’re married now so you think you’re decent? Lmaooo, you forgot when you tried to “hook” me up, and I told you I don’t do hookups? Talking bout he will give me $2k. Bitch you was selling pussy and tried to make me sell mine, but now you’re married, so you’re decent,” Efia Odo blasts.