You are Not GRIDCO to Generate Power – Ghanaians to John Dumelo

Some Ghanaians have descended heavily on actor cum politician, John Dumelo after criticizing the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government for its inability to admit the current power outage in the country which is usually called ‘Dumsor’.

According to them, John Dumelo as an NDC member has no right to blame government of the current power outage in the country since government is handling the situation better than when NDC was in power.

Reacting to Mr Dumelo’s Instagram comment, one Noble Nobleozil wrote: “GRIDCO issued a statement and since you don’t generate your own power and you are not GRIDCO, I won’t agree with you, sir”.

Nanasibobo also wrote “are you not ashamed of yourself, compare ur government under Mahama and this current government under Nana Addo who is handling dumsor much better “.

According to Mr Dumelo, government has failed to address the current power outage facing Ghanaians.

The actor wrote “whether it’s insufficient power generation or its inefficient distribution of power, dumsor is dumsor! The excuses are too many. Don’t be shy to admit it’s dumsor. Give us the timetable and let’s plan our lives and businesses around it. Thank you”.

