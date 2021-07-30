You can’t succeed outside your educational qualification – Buhari

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, has stated that it is impossible for one to succeed outside their educational qualification.

Mr Buhari made the observation on Thursday, July 29, 2021, during a panel discussion at the Global Education Summit being held in London.

“You can’t succeed outside your educational qualification. Anybody who missed education has missed everything,” he says.

According to him, parents in Nigeria took education of their kids seriously.

That, he said, was because they knew that if their children or wards missed the opportunity of being educated, they have missed a lot.

Mr Buhari was on the panel with Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi.

Kenya and the United Kingdom (UK) are co-hosting the Global Education Summit.

The Summit taking place in London aims at tackling the education crisis occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Summit also aims to raise over $5 billion (£3.5bn) for a fund to buy books, train teachers and build classrooms.

Also attending the Summit is the Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai.

By Melvin Tarlue