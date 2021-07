Equatorial Guinea has detained six French soldiers.

According to local media reports, the soldiers have been detained for landing a helicopter without authorization.

Reports say the helicopter landed in Equatorial Guinea’s mainland port of Bata on Wednesday because it needed to refuel.

It is said to have landed hours after a French court upheld a sentence against Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President Teodoro Obiang for accumulating luxury property with illegally accumulated funds.

