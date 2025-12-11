Young Rob Returns With ‘Fire Dey’

Young Rob

As 2025 wraps up, the versatile artiste Young Rob is eager to go out with a bang. He returns with ‘Fire Dey,’ a high-octane Afrobeats anthem full of unstoppable energy.

In the artiste’s own words, ‘Fire Dey’ is all about momentum. He shares, “It’s the kind of song meant to keep the party moving whenever it comes on”. Co-produced by Rwanda’s Mad BnS, this vibrant new drop continues Young Rob’s tradition of cross-country collaborations this year, blending irresistible beats with a catchy hook.

The result is an explosive track made to keep listeners charged.

Following his Daft Punk-inspired single ‘Just Dance’, ‘Fire Dey’ slots in as Young Rob’s fourth release of the year. It marks his return to Afrobeats after his recent foray into the Pop and Electronic genres. As such, fans can expect an infectious groove destined to dominate playlists, clubs, and parties worldwide.