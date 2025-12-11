Four Young Ghanaian Journalists Begin CAF–CANAL+ Internship In Paris

The journalist and trainers

Four Ghanaian aspiring sports journalists have arrived in Paris to begin a week-long internship under the CAF African Schools Football Championship Young Reporter Programme.

The selected participants — Ruth Naa Amanoa Asamoah (25), Belinda Nketia (24), Andrews Sefa Bamfo (23), and Emmanuel Andam (25) — touched down in the French capital on Monday, December 8, ahead of the intensive five-day training.

The group was chosen following a competitive selection process during the CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Finals held in April.

Their selection was supervised by CAF, CANAL+, and experienced sports journalists, marking them out as some of the continent’s most promising young media talents.

Throughout the programme, the participants will undergo hands-on editorial immersion at the CANAL+ headquarters, where they will gain practical newsroom experience, join live sports productions, and take part in content creation sessions.

The initiative is part of a broader Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year between CAF and CANAL+, aimed at empowering African youth through football and media capacity development.

CAF’s Director of Member Associations, Sarah Mukuna, described the initiative as a major step toward nurturing the next generation of African storytellers and media leaders.

“This programme is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to preparing young Africans to play impactful roles in football — not only on the field, but also as media professionals, storytellers and leaders,” she said. “These four young reporters exemplify the potential and creativity that define our continent.”

The Director of Institutional Relations – Africa at CANAL+, Grace Loubassou, expressed the organisation’s pride in hosting the young reporters.

“We are honoured to welcome these young African talents to Paris to learn from our experienced journalists. African football deserves exceptional coverage that matches its passion and global following. We thank CAF for trusting us to help develop future generations of sports media professionals.”

CANAL+ continues to strengthen its footprint across Africa, especially in English-speaking regions, and operates in more than 47 countries. Sports remain a central pillar of the company’s identity and long-term investment strategy on the continent.

The Young Reporter Programme forms part of CAF’s wider commitment to youth development, aligning football with education to create meaningful opportunities for African youth.